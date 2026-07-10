Schools in Himachal's Paonta shut as heavy rain triggers landslides and road closures

Nahan : Heavy monsoon rains continuing for the past 36 hours have wreaked havoc in many parts of Himachal's Sirmaur district, prompting the Paonta administration to declare a holiday on Friday for educational institutions.

As per official information, landslides have occurred at several places in the rural areas of the district, but no loss of life has been reported so far, except the death of one ox which slipped into a deep gorge near Shillai late Thursday evening.