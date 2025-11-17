Heavy rain forces school closures across Tamil Nadu as weather warnings intensify

Schools across several parts of Tamil Nadu suspended classes today following continuous rainfall and waterlogging. The decision affected government, private, and aided institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and a cluster of northern districts that experienced persistent overnight showers and flooding. Parents have been advised to contact school authorities directly for updates.

As highlighted by TimesNow, Chennai and its neighbouring districts saw the heaviest impact, with authorities citing safety concerns and widespread waterlogging as the main reasons for closure. Tiruvallur has been placed on alert due to water accumulation in low-lying areas, while Chengalpattu’s shutdown follows continued rainfall through Sunday night. Kancheepuram is likely to issue additional local orders based on evolving conditions. In contrast, several districts in southern Tamil Nadu remain open, subject to decisions taken by local administrations responding to mild weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. Districts including Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari are under a yellow alert due to expected heavy rain in some pockets.

The IMD’s forecast from November 18 to 21 indicates varying intensities of rainfall, with South Tamil Nadu expected to receive light to moderate rain on November 18 along with isolated heavy showers in districts such as Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Theni. The following days may bring thunderstorms and scattered heavy rain to districts including Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry, as noted by TimesNow.

Authorities are expected to announce whether schools will remain shut tomorrow in areas forecast to receive heavy rain. Students are advised to wait for official district-level confirmation.