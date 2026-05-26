Heatwave concerns enter NEET planning as Dharmendra Pradhan issues advisory ahead of re-exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of all states and Union Territories seeking support for the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21.

According to the Ministry of Education, the advisory comes in view of prevailing heatwave conditions across several parts of the country as lakhs of medical aspirants prepare for the re-test later this month.

The minister urged state governments and district administrations to ensure that examination centres are equipped with essential facilities including safe drinking water, adequate seating, functioning fans and coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas and uninterrupted electricity supply. Portable toilet facilities have also been recommended wherever required.

The letter also stressed transportation support for candidates travelling to centres during extreme weather conditions, asking local authorities to prevent delays and inconvenience for students.

The move comes amid a broader national conversation on how extreme heat is increasingly affecting the education system. Several states have revised school timings, extended vacations or issued heatwave protocols for educational institutions in recent weeks.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted after the earlier exam held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency following allegations of a paper leak. The matter is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

NEET UG remains one of India’s largest entrance examinations and serves as the gateway to undergraduate medical admissions across the country. Authorities are now focusing not only on examination security but also on ensuring candidate safety amid rising temperatures.