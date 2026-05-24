Heat protection begins with what you eat and drink

As temperatures soar, the body begins to feel the strain in more ways than one. From dehydration to skin flare-ups, summer can take a toll if not managed right. Experts say that simple, mindful changes in what we eat and how we care for our skin can make all the difference during peak heat.

Speaking about how heat impacts the body nutritionally, Dr M Gayathri, consultant dietician and nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, explains, “Extreme heat increases fluid and electrolyte loss through sweat, raising the risk of dehydration, fatigue and muscle cramps. Appetite often declines, reducing nutrient intake. Frequent hydration, including water, buttermilk and coconut water, along with light, seasonal foods rich in vitamins and minerals are vital to maintain energy, balance and overall health.”

On the skin side, Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, Sanathnagar, highlights the visible and internal effects of heat. He says, “Extreme summer heat challenges our body’s ability to maintain a stable internal temperature, leading to a range of issues from visible skin conditions to life-threatening internal organ stress.” He further adds that concerns such as heat rash (prickly heat), sunburn, acne breakouts, hyperpigmentation and flare-ups of existing conditions: can worsen inflammatory skin disorders such as eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis become more common.

When it comes about what to eat, Dr Gayathri emphasises choosing cooling foods. She notes, “Apart from other water-rich cooling foods, light meals with leafy vegetables and whole grains are ideal, while spicy, fried and heavy foods should be limited to prevent heat stress and support digestion during summer months.”

At the same time, skincare often gets neglected, especially sunscreen reapplication. Dr Kranthi points out, “The most important skincare step people often skip during summer is sunscreen reapplication. While many apply it once in the morning. Experts emphasise that its effectiveness diminishes after 2 to 3 hours, especially when you are sweating or outdoors.” He continues, “For Indian weather, apply a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen 15-30 minutes before stepping out and reapply every two to three hours, especially if sweating, swimming, or in high humidity. SPF 50 provides essential, stronger protection against the high UV index typical in India, preventing premature ageing and tanning.”

Hydration remains central to both experts’ advice. Dr Gayathri explains, “During peak summer, one must have 2.5 to 3.5 litres of water daily, depending on age, activity and climate. Those exposed to heat or exercise need more.”

Dr Kranthi Varma explains how to handle skin concerns, noting, “Acne flares up when sweat and bacteria mix with skin oils to clog pores. Cleanse often, shower post-sweat, and use non-comedogenic products. Heat rash (miliaria) occurs when sweat glands become blocked, leading to tiny, itchy red bumps. To cool the area, use soothing agents, and wear breathable fabrics.”

Ultimately, staying cool in summer is less about drastic changes and more about consistency. With the right balance of hydration, diet and skincare, it becomes easier to navigate even the harshest days without feeling drained.

This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.