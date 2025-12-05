Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities: World Soil Day 2025 promotes sustainable soil management in urban areas

The theme for World Soil Day 2025 is “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities.” Since the expansion of urbanisation often covers soil with concrete and asphalt, permeable and healthy urban soils become all the more important for absorbing rainwater; regulating temperature and reducing urban heat; filtering water; and supporting biodiversity.

The day calls for policymakers, urban planners, local communities, and citizens to “re-imagine” urban spaces keeping soil health and sustainable land use at the centre of city planning. As part of World Soil Day 2025, a wide variety of events — from local community initiatives to global webinars — are being organised.

Events across the world

As per FAO’s worldwide-events listing, a variety of activities are planned on and around the day this year, such as soil-conservation training classes, scientific conferences, community soil-awareness programmes, and educational seminars:

Soil conservation and awareness events at universities such as in Portugal (University of Aveiro), Malaysia (Port Dickson), and Canada (UBC Farm, community event).

A soil-management training class in Iran (Al Salia) from December 5 to 6.

Scientific conferences on soil and urban sustainability, such as in Iran, Brazil, and other countries.

Community and farmer-focused initiatives such as “Reviving Acidic Soils, Empowering Farmers” in The Gambia, from December 5 to 6.

Online or hybrid events like those conducted by the European Compost Network (ECN) on December 5, discussing compost, digestate, and urban soil health.

Land and soil degradation pose a major threat to global food security and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, thereby compromising the well-being of at least 3.2 billion people around the world.

It can take up to 1,000 years for the formation of just 2-3 cm of topsoil. Sustainable soil management practices are required to reduce erosion and pollution, and enhance water infiltration and storage.

The purpose of World Soil Day is to draw global attention to the key role that healthy soil plays in food security, ecosystem health, biodiversity, climate regulation, and overall human well-being.