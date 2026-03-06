‘Healthy judiciary, Bar vital for justice system’: Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava

“It is not only for training them on advocacy skills but for Constitutional values, ethics and social responsibility,” Justice Shrivastava said. Referring to the heavy workload of judges, he stressed the mental well-being of the judges is essential for the well-being of the judiciary.

“The workload and pressure under which the judges work are not professional challenges. They are increasingly taking a toll on their health. Timely filing of vacancies, rational distribution of work and utilising research assistants and use of technology will reduce repetitive procedural burden,” he said.

Advocate General PS Raman, in his address, lauded the CJ for his treatment of public interest litigations, by taking up the cause on merit and dismissing the PILs that lacked merit by imposing costs.