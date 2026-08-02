Healthy citizens build a healthy society: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said a healthy population is essential for building a prosperous nation.

Speaking at an event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', a nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging youth to stay away from substance abuse, Mandaviya called for realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"For a nation to become prosperous, it is essential for its citizens to be healthy; healthy citizens build a healthy society, and a healthy society builds a prosperous nation," Mandaviya said.

He recalled PM Modi's commitment towards making India drug-free.

PM Modi launched 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' through video conferencing on Sunday. The initiative seeks to inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse, under which weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and public participation in building a drug-free society.

The campaign will feature sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness drives, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The initiative aims to bring educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations together on a common platform to strengthen the collective movement against substance abuse.

The programme saw participation from youth at more than 10,000 locations across the country, with MY Bharat volunteers, National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and youth wings of industry associations joining virtually.

(ANI)