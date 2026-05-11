No health concerns among Indian crew on MV Hondius, says Indian Embassy

Madrid: The Embassy of India in Spain on Sunday confirmed that the two Indian nationals onboard the Hantavirus-hit MV Hondius vessel are healthy and asymptomatic.



The Embassy said that the Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the two Indian nationals (crew members) and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals.



In a press statement, the Indian Embassy in Madrid said that the Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius, with around 150 individuals, including two Indian nationals, arrived in Spain on Sunday.