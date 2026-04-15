Systematix projects modest Q4 revenue rise for healthcare, margins to tighten

New Delhi: India's healthcare sector is poised for high single-digit year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, but EBITDA margins are set to "materially correct" as the loss of exclusivity in gRevlimid and rising cost pressures weigh on profitability, according to a research report by brokerage firm Systematix.



"For 4QFY26, companies within our healthcare universe are expected to deliver high single-digit YoY revenue growth. However, EBITDA margins will materially correct," the report said. Median growth is estimated at 12% for revenue and 3.6% for EBITDA, with net earnings likely witnessing a 14% decline.



The loss of exclusivity in gRevlimid is the single largest drag on earnings this quarter. "The primary driver of this year on year decline in net earnings is loss of exclusivity in gRevlimid," Systematix noted, adding that the impact is most pronounced for companies with significant exposure to the product. Supply disruptions in key products like Lanreotide and margin pressure from mirabegron-related royalty payment settlements are also expected to impact the sector.