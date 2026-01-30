Healthcare industry calls for digital drive and tax relief for medical devices

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, the healthcare industry is looking towards the central government to bridge the gap between ambitious national goals and the ground realities of medical affordability.



Dr P Senthilnathan, Director of GEM Hospital, emphasised that the roadmap for the upcoming year must be anchored in a long-term strategy. He noted that the previous budget made strides in making essential medicines more affordable and in advancing digital health initiatives, particularly by enhancing cancer care capacity nationwide. However, he believes the next step is critical for the nation's broader developmental goals.



Dr. Senthilnathan stated, "Union Budget 2026-27 should be drafted keeping in mind the long-term vision for building "Healthy India" to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."