WHO head slams strike near Lebanon’s largest public healthcare facility

Geneva: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike which took place merely 100 meters from Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon's largest public medical facility, and resulted in the death of 4 people, injuring 39 others and causing major damage to a nearby residential area.



His remarks come as Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon.



The UN chief in his statement on X said that while the hospital sustained no damage, he noted that between 28 and 31 March, the World Health Organisation verified 11 attacks affecting Lebanese health care facilities--averaging to a about 2 attacks every day, with 5 occurring on 28 March alone, that impacted facilities in Kfar Tibnit, Ghandouriyeh, Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, Kfar Dajal, and Jazzine and resulted in 9 deaths and 5 injuries.