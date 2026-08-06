Resident doctors in 32 Maharashtra hospitals on indefinite strike against homoeopaths prescribing modern medicine

"During the meeting, the government acknowledged the issues raised by Central MARD and took serious cognisance of the statewide agitation. The delegation was informed that the concerns presented by Central MARD will be placed before the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and sincere efforts will be made to arrive at a positive and decisive resolution in the coming days. The Government also stated that certain issues are presently sub judice (before courts) and are therefore being examined within the applicable legal framework," MARD said.