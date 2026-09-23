Punya Salila Srivastava discusses India's public health initiatives at Harvard T.H. Chan School

New Delhi: Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted India's journey towards Universal Health Coverage, digital health transformation and the role of community participation during an interaction with faculty and students at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that Srivastava shared key developments shaping India's public health landscape during the interaction.

"At the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, engaged in an in-depth interaction with faculty and students, sharing key developments shaping India’s public health landscape. She highlighted India’s transformative journey towards Universal Health Coverage, with digital health emerging as a key enabler of health transformation, aligned with the vision of #ViksitBharat@2047 for a healthier, prosperous and developed India," the Ministry said in a post on X.



The Health Secretary also underscored the importance of community participation and Jan Bhagidari in advancing health programmes, including the contribution of Nikshay Mitras under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

"She also underscored the multiplier role of community participation and #JanBhagidari in advancing health programmes, including the contribution of Nikshay Mitras under the #TBMuktBharatAbhiyaan," the Ministry added.

Responding to queries during the interaction, Srivastava highlighted India's efforts to share its best practices and solutions with countries of the Global South. She also drew attention to key health initiatives discussed during the recently concluded BRICS Summit.