Punya Salila Srivastava discusses India's public health initiatives at Harvard T.H. Chan School

New Delhi: Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted India's journey towards Universal Health Coverage, digital health transformation and the role of community participation during an interaction with faculty and students at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that Srivastava shared key developments shaping India's public health landscape during the interaction.
"At the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, engaged in an in-depth interaction with faculty and students, sharing key developments shaping India’s public health landscape. She highlighted India’s transformative journey towards Universal Health Coverage, with digital health emerging as a key enabler of health transformation, aligned with the vision of #ViksitBharat@2047 for a healthier, prosperous and developed India," the Ministry said in a post on X.
The Health Secretary also underscored the importance of community participation and Jan Bhagidari in advancing health programmes, including the contribution of Nikshay Mitras under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
"She also underscored the multiplier role of community participation and #JanBhagidari in advancing health programmes, including the contribution of Nikshay Mitras under the #TBMuktBharatAbhiyaan," the Ministry added.
Responding to queries during the interaction, Srivastava highlighted India's efforts to share its best practices and solutions with countries of the Global South. She also drew attention to key health initiatives discussed during the recently concluded BRICS Summit.
Meanwhile, the government marked eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) today, the flagship financial protection scheme under Ayushman Bharat.
Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted the completion of eight years of AB PM-JAY, saying the scheme has transformed healthcare access for millions across the country.
"What began 8 years ago as the Sankalp for Seva of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has transformed healthcare access for millions, with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY — the world’s largest Health Assurance Scheme — now covering more than half a billion people across the country," Nadda said in a post on X.
He said more than 60 crore people have been covered under the scheme, with over 48.54 crore Ayushman cards created and more than 13 crore people having availed treatment.
"With 60 Crore+ people covered, 48.54 Crore+ Ayushman Cards created and 13 Crore+ people having already availed treatment, the scheme is turning the promise of quality healthcare and financial protection into a reality for families across India," Nadda said.
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on September 23, 2018, provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually to economically vulnerable citizens for secondary and tertiary care.
The scheme has funded 13.25 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 2.03 lakh crore through more than 38,000 empanelled public and private hospitals as of August 31, 2026.
AB PM-JAY covers 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialities and aims to protect families from catastrophic medical expenses.
The scheme has also been expanded to include Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers and helpers, and senior citizens aged 70 years and above.
The broader Ayushman Bharat framework includes AB PM-JAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery from primary care to hospital-based treatment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.