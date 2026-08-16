Jharkhand recruitment protesters on hunger strike stable but under close medical watch

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): The health condition of five protesters, including three on hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, remained stable on Friday, a senior doctor said.
Ranchi Civil Surgeon Amrendra Prasad told PTI that Devendra Mahto, Rahul Kranti and Umme Habiba continued their fast, but their vital signs remained stable.
The other two, Shivam Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Krishna from Hazaribag district, were admitted after sustaining injuries during a march to the Jharkhand assembly on August 10, he said.
"The health condition of the five is being monitored. They are being administered multivitamin infusions through dextrose normal saline (DNS), but their electrolyte levels, including sodium and potassium, are still abnormal," Prasad said.
The protesters were undergoing regular medical check-ups, and doctors were closely monitoring their condition, he said.
In a social media post on Friday, Mahto said his indefinite hunger strike had entered its 13th day.
He had been admitted to Sadar Hospital on August 10 after his health deteriorated following a police lathicharge and scuffle during the protest.
Mahto also claimed that he had repeatedly urged the hospital authorities and the civil surgeon to allow him to return to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where the protest is being held, but had not been permitted to do so.
"Some people are trying to derail this movement from its aim by keeping me separate from the protest site," he alleged.
Reacting to allegations that Mahto's health details were being deliberately withheld, Prasad said his vital signs were normal but he could not be discharged because of electrolyte imbalance.
A core committee member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said Habiba and Kranti were admitted to the hospital on August 11 and August 7, respectively.
Habiba, a resident of Bokaro district, told PTI that she was on the 10th consecutive day of her hunger strike while undergoing treatment. She began the fast on August 4.
"Doctors have recommended several tests as I have been suffering from stomach pain. But I will remain on hunger strike until the government addresses our demands for a CBI probe and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination," she said.
Kranti, a resident of Palamu district, said he had started taking a liquid diet, including fruit juice and milk, and his condition was gradually improving.
He began his fast at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on August 4 and was shifted to the hospital on August 7 after his health deteriorated.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.