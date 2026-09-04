Health Minister terms J&K medical interns' stipend hike demand genuine as GMC trainee doctors continue strike

Srinagar, Sep 4 (IANS): J&K Health and Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, said on Friday that the medical interns' demand for a hike was justified and the file for enhancement is already with the UT's Finance Department.
Talking to reporters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, Itoo said there is no need for the medical interns to continue their strike for a hike in stipend, as the demand is justified and the file to enhance the sum is already under active consideration by the Finance Department.
The minister said she understands the difficulties faced by interns as she herself has completed her MBBS and has worked as a doctor.
“I have been a doctor myself. I have done MBBS, and I know how many difficulties they have to face and what all they have to go through,” she said.
The minister said interns continue to make an important contribution to hospitals and acknowledged that their demand for a stipend revision is genuine. She said the process regarding the issue had already been initiated in the Finance Department on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
"The children met me too. I told them that their demand is genuine. We are helping you in this. You don’t need to strike," Itoo said. The minister also criticised political parties for extending support to the protesting trainee doctors, alleging that some were using the issue for political purposes.
"I don’t want politics. Someone should come and do politics, light a candle and then express their sympathy. They are expressing false sympathy," she said.
She questioned what steps had been taken for interns when the critics were in power, alleging that they had failed to increase their stipend during their tenure.
“When they were in power, tell me what they have done for the interns. If they have done something, they should bring it forward,” she said.
Meanwhile, MBBS trainee doctors across government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir continued their indefinite strike for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, demanding a substantial revision in their monthly stipend.
The protesting doctors have also warned of starting a hunger strike if the government fails to address their demand by Sunday.
The monthly stipend of medical trainees in J&K is Rs 12,300, and it has not changed since 2019. The striking intern doctors are demanding Rs 30,000 as the monthly stipend.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.