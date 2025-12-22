Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav: Polio drops for 54.07 lakh children across Andhra

KAKINADA: State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that polio drops will be administered to over 54.07 lakh children below five years of age in the State.

The Minister, along with Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, Collector Shan Mohan and other officials, participated in the Pulse Polio programme at the Urban Health Centre in Ramaraopeta, Kakinada on Sunday morning.

They formally launched the programme by administering polio drops to children under five years of age. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Pulse Polio programme across the State.