Health Minister Nadda to inaugurate public health summit in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will organise the 10th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Health Systems in Chandigarh, from April 30 to May 1.



The Summit will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and the State Health & Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao, according to a release.



The event will also witness participation from Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health), Mission Directors, senior State/UT nodal officials under NHM, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Representatives from the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) and the Regional Resource Centre-North East (RRC-NE) will also be present.