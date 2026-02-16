Nadda to unveil SAHI, BODH at India AI Summit to steer health AI governance

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will launch two key national initiatives, the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, tomorrow (February 17).

SAHI is a national guidance framework aimed at enabling the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive adoption of Artificial Intelligence across India's healthcare ecosystem.

According to a press release, it aims to provide strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting States and institutions in the responsible adoption of AI solutions aligned with public health priorities.

BODH, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform that enables rigorous evaluation of AI models using diverse, real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets.

As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency, and quality assurance in the deployment of Health AI.

Together, SAHI and BODH mark a significant step in India's journey towards building a robust, responsible, and globally competitive health AI ecosystem.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

As per the release, the Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised into three thematic chakras: People, Planet, and Progress. In addition, the Expo will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them developing globally relevant, population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that Artificial Intelligence benefits every global citizen.