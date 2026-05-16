Delhi doctors advocate early detection to curb rising hypertension cases

New Delhi: Health experts on Friday called for early detection, preventive care and lifestyle changes to tackle the growing burden of hypertension.
During the 'Illness to Wellness Conference on Transforming Hypertension Care: Prevention to Wellness', organised ahead of World Hypertension Day 2026, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav said hypertension was rising rapidly among the youth due to changing lifestyles and neglect of physical and mental health.
"Due to changing lifestyles and reduced attention to physical and mental health, hypertension is rapidly increasing even among the youth," he said, describing hypertension as a "silent killer" that can lead to severe complications such as heart attacks and strokes.
Jadhav said the government, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NPCDCS), was promoting population-based screening, early detection and management through Health and Wellness Centres across the country.
Former Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said hypertension was as prevalent in rural India as in urban areas and stressed the importance of early detection and timely treatment.
"Early detection is extremely important because without early detection, early treatment becomes difficult," he said, adding that non-communicable diseases significantly impacted GDP across countries, making prevention and timely intervention critical.
Anil Rajput, chairperson of the advisory council of the Illness to Wellness Foundation, said modern lifestyles marked by long working hours, poor sleep, sedentary habits and stress were contributing to the growing burden of hypertension and lifestyle disorders.
He also highlighted concerns over anxiety linked to Artificial Intelligence and job security, while stressing that AI, if deployed responsibly, could improve quality of life and support healthier living.
Dr Ripen Gupta of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital said nearly one in four adults was affected by hypertension, but awareness and blood pressure control remained low.
"Annual BP screening, aerobic exercise, resistance training, proper sleep, yoga and meditation are critical lifestyle interventions for prevention and management," he said.
Prof Rakesh Yadav of AIIMS said hypertension was now affecting all sections of society, including children and young adults, and stressed the need for regular monitoring, affordable medication, healthy dietary practices and weight management.
The conference also featured sessions on managing hypertension during pregnancy and the impact of hypertension on the heart, brain and kidneys, with experts emphasising early screening, lifestyle interventions and preventive healthcare.
Among those who attended the conference were Dr Renu Raina Sehgal of Artemis Hospital, Dr Himsweta Srivastava of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Dr Pikee Saxena of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Dr Nitin Kumar Sethi of PSRI Hospital, Dr Dipankar Bhowmik of AIIMS and Dr Udgeath Dhir of Fortis Hospital, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.