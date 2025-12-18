Health camp held at TN's Periya Kallupalli

KRISHNAGIRI: Following a the TNIE article titled 'No amenities in Periya Kallupalli, residents move out' last Friday, the health department conducted a health camp at Periya Kallupalli village in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk on Wednesday. The team identified a new case of hypertension in a nearby tribal village, Chinna Kallupalli.

The article delved into how the village lacks basic amenities, such as power connections, roads, and health services. Only three families reside in the village. The village also has a few electricity poles without power supply.