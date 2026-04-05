Healing the emotional man

CHHATTISGARH: In the Durg district, policing is changing. Instead of spreading fear, it now focuses on helping people and solving problems. This change is being led by SSP Vijay Agrawal, who is making the system more about listening, resolving disputes, and bringing relief.

The biggest changes are evident at the Bhilai Women’s Police Station. Once known mainly for protecting women, the station now does much more. Every Sunday, its halls are filled with conversation instead of urgency.