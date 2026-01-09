'He never softened truth to make it acceptable': Friend of 51 years recalls Madhav Gadgil

Seventy-nine-year-old VS Vijayan is lost in reflections less than a day after the great ecologist Madhav Gadgil passed away aged 83.

Vijayan, the founding Director of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and a noted ecologist himself, had first met Gadgil at the Indian Institute of Science in 1975.

What began as a professional acquaintance blossomed into a lifelong intellectual companionship, extending far beyond laboratories and classrooms into the forests of Bandipur and Wayanad.

The early field journeys the duo made, Vijayan recalls, revealed Gadgil not merely as a scientist, but as a deeply committed and principled human being.