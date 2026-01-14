Milind Soman hails Amitabh Bachchan as the fittest person in India at 80+

New Delhi: Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, who is widely known for promoting an active lifestyle and age-defying fitness, said true fitness goes beyond physical strength and praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the way he handles stress and pressure of stardom and enjoys life even in his eighties.



Speaking about fitness and longevity, Soman shared that mental resilience and the ability to stay joyful despite life's pressures define real well-being. He cited Big B as an example, saying that the legendary actor continues to work actively and live life on his own terms ever after crossing 80 years of age.



The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor said Bachchan has seen extreme highs and lows, yet has managed to remain disciplined, focused and enthusiastic.

"At the age of 80 plus, he is still enjoying life to the full. Whatever he wants, he is doing," Milind told ANI.