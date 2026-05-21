HCLTech flags high failure risk for enterprise AI initiatives

"AI has moved from being a technology initiative to becoming an enterprise operating reality," said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech. "What leaders are grappling with now is not whether AI can deliver value, but how organizations adapt their structures, decision rights and risk tolerance to keep pace with it. The pressure to move fast is real, but without the right investment in people, in helping them understand, trust and work effectively alongside AI, speed can just as easily amplify failure as success."