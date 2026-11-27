The petitioners had contended that failing to migrate these high-scoring candidates to the Open or Unreserved category had violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution as well as section 3(6) of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 1994. Consequently, several deserving reserved-category candidates were unfairly excluded from qualifying for the Main examination.