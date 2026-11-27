Prayagraj: In a major setback to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the PCS-2025 Preliminary Examination results declared on December 1, 2025.
The court also directed the commission to prepare a revised merit list and conduct the Main examination afresh.
Disposing of a writ petition filed by Sanjay Kumar and three other OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) candidates from Prayagraj, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam held that the commission had failed to follow the established reservation norms during the preparation of the category-wise results.
The petitioners' counsel had argued that while preparing the Preliminary results, the UPPSC had restricted 4,533 meritorious reserved category candidates -- comprising 2,993 OBC, 464 SC (Scheduled Caste), 155 ST (Scheduled Tribe) and 921 EWS candidates -- to their respective reserved categories, despite them scoring higher than the Unreserved (General) cut-off.
The petitioners had contended that failing to migrate these high-scoring candidates to the Open or Unreserved category had violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution as well as section 3(6) of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 1994. Consequently, several deserving reserved-category candidates were unfairly excluded from qualifying for the Main examination.
The petition had also challenged the UPPSC's office memorandum dated January 9, 2020. However, the court noted that the said memorandum was already quashed in a separate matter concerning the APO examination.
After hearing both sides, the court directed the UPPSC to prepare the PCS-2025 Preliminary merit list afresh by adjusting all reserved-category candidates who scored above the general cut-off into the Unreserved (Open) category and declare the revised results.
The court further directed the commission to conduct the PCS-2025 Main examination afresh based on the newly-revised preliminary merit list and complete the subsequent selection process accordingly.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.