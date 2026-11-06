HC quashes Jharkhand govt's decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed a notification cancelling the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, a decision the state government took in August amid protests by job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
After hearing several petitions filed by candidates who cleared the exam, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the notification, saying the government's decision was "unfair and unjust".
The state cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination conducted in 2024, effectively rendering thousands of government employees who had cracked the exam jobless.
While the state government argued that evidence of mass bungling and question paper leaks led it to cancel the exam, the employees pleaded before the high court that they were not allowed to present their case.
The Jharkhand government in August decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations held since 2014, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, and ordered probes into 23 others to quell a protest by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities.
The exams were conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and outsourced agency TDPL.
However, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the government's decision to cancel certain exams, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates. A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL exam.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.