HC quashes Jharkhand govt's decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed a notification cancelling the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, a decision the state government took in August amid protests by job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

After hearing several petitions filed by candidates who cleared the exam, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the notification, saying the government's decision was "unfair and unjust".

The state cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination conducted in 2024, effectively rendering thousands of government employees who had cracked the exam jobless.