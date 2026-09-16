Allahabad HC grants relief to teacher suspended over Islamic prayers

Prayagraj, Sep 15 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to a teacher who was suspended over students' uniforms and allegations that students at the school were performing Islamic prayers.
Justice Manju Rani Chauhan disposing of a petition filed by the teacher, Mohd Anzar Ahmad, directed that the departmental inquiry against him must be concluded at the earliest preferably within 15 days and till the conclusion of inquiry, the suspension order shall remain in abeyance.
Ahmad had challenged the suspension order of May 10 passed by the District Basic Education Officer, Sambhal.
The departmental inquiry was probing allegations that while he was the in-charge headmaster, students were performing Islamic prayers and were wearing uniforms that identified them as belonging to a "special community".
However, the petitioner claimed that he was on sanctioned medical leave during the relevant period and that the alleged activities did not take place during his tenure.
Even assuming he was the in-charge headmaster at the relevant time, the punishment was too harsh and not as per deparmental rules, the petitioner said.
On the other hand, the state's counsel submitted that according to the official records, the petitioner was present at the prayer services where the students were performing Islamic prayers and wearing uniforms that identified them as from a community.
The bench, however, declined to examine the merits of the charges at this stage and said that the explanation and documents relied upon by the teacher could be raised as a defence during the departmental inquiry.
"During the departmental enquiry, the petitioner shall have ample opportunity to prove his innocence," the court observed in its order dated September 7.
(PTI)
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