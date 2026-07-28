Allahabad High Court declines plea against Jauhar University demolition

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has refused to entertain a petition filed by a businessman on behalf of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University against the demolition of its buildings, observing that the pleader is an outsider and not an official of the institution.

As the matter came up before the court, a preliminary objection was raised by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Anupam Trivedi on the maintainability of the petition.

"This writ petition is being sworn by a person, namely Mohammad Yusuf, who is by occupation a businessman and is being appointed as a pairokar (pleader) of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University."