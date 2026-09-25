HC directs activation of school transport safety committees across UP

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure regular meetings of district school vehicle safety committees and the constitution of school transport safety committees in all schools across the state.

A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Brij Raj Singh in Lucknow issued the directions on Thursday while hearing a PIL filed by Giridhar Gopal, secretary of the Gomti River Bank Residents Association. The matter will next be heard on September 28.