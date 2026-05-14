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HBSE Class 10 result 2026 declared, students can check scores at bseh.org.in and DigiLocker

Haryana Board has announced the HBSE Class 10 results for 2026. Students can now download their marksheets online through the official website and DigiLocker
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared, students can check scores at bseh.org.in and DigiLocker
HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared, students can check scores at bseh.org.in and DigiLocker(Representational Img: EdexLive Desk)
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The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Secondary examinations can now check their marks online through the official website, BSEH Official Website and on DigiLocker.

According to reports, more than 2.47 lakh students have passed the examination this year. The board has also released details related to pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance.

Students can access their provisional marksheets by entering their roll number and other login credentials on the Haryana Board result portal. The online scorecard includes subject-wise marks, grades, division, and qualifying status.

Reports stated that the overall pass percentage stands at 89.60 percent this year, with girls outperforming boys once again in the board examinations.

How to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit https://bseh.org.in/

  2. Click on the “HBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

  3. Enter roll number and required details

  4. Submit the information

  5. Download and print the provisional marksheet

How to download marksheet from DigiLocker

Students can also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

  1. Visit https://www.digilocker.gov.in/

  2. Log in using registered mobile number

  3. Go to the “Education” section

  4. Select Haryana Board / BSEH

  5. Enter required credentials to access marksheet

The board is expected to announce details regarding re-evaluation, compartment examinations, and topper lists shortly.

Haryana Board HBSE class 10 results
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