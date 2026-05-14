HBSE Class 10 result 2026 declared, students can check scores at bseh.org.in and DigiLocker

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Secondary examinations can now check their marks online through the official website, BSEH Official Website and on DigiLocker.

According to reports, more than 2.47 lakh students have passed the examination this year. The board has also released details related to pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance.

Students can access their provisional marksheets by entering their roll number and other login credentials on the Haryana Board result portal. The online scorecard includes subject-wise marks, grades, division, and qualifying status.

Reports stated that the overall pass percentage stands at 89.60 percent this year, with girls outperforming boys once again in the board examinations.