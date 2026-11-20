"The Prime Minister should ask industrialists how many people they have given jobs to and how many people have lost their jobs in the public sector enterprises that have come under his control. It is your responsibility to generate employment, isn't it? If you have given industrialists so many concessions, then creating jobs is their responsibility. You had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. But in 12 years, even two lakh people have not received jobs," remarked Raut.