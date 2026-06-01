HAU study pinpoints source of strawberry wilt disease

Hisar: Scientists at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) have identified a new causal agent of strawberry wilt disease, Fusarium proliferatum, affecting strawberry crops.
This is the first confirmed report of this pathogen causing wilt disease in strawberry in India, the CCHAU said in a statement here on Monday.
Researchers have already initiated efforts to develop management strategies for the disease. According to the scientists, laboratory evaluations of fungicides and bio-agents have been completed, and field trials of the most effective treatments will be conducted during the upcoming growing season. The research team is optimistic about developing an effective disease management strategy in the near future, said the CCHAU statement.
According to the statement, Dr Adesh Kumar, the lead researcher, said that the team is actively working to better understand the disease epidemiology and develop targeted management approaches to minimise its impact and ensure sustainable strawberry production.
Congratulating the research team on the achievement, Prof B R Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasised that the timely identification of emerging threats to agricultural crops is crucial in the changing agricultural landscape. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of disease outbreaks and the rapid implementation of control measures in farmers' fields.
Director of Research, CCHAU, Dr Rajbir Garg stated that the research findings have been accepted for publication in the internationally reputed journal Physiological and Molecular Plant Pathology. The journal specializes in scientific research related to plant diseases and is recognized globally for publishing high-quality studies in plant pathology.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.