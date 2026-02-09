Hassan, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada lead Karnataka in cancer detection

Dakshina Kannada’s data reveal a dramatic single-year surge, rising from 18 diagnosed cases out of 16,41,913 screened in 2022-23 and 67 cases from 41,088 screened in 2023-24, to 3,328 cases in 2024-25 from just 70,033 screened.

Other districts with notable cumulative detections over the five years include Belagavi (849 cases), Kolar (844), Haveri (463), Tumakuru (538), and Chikmagalur (1,648), mostly concentrated in the first two years.

In 2024-25, Dakshina Kannada remained the clear outlier at 3,328 cases, followed by Kolar (402) and Davanagere (189). Bagalkot reported 168 cases, Tumakuru 117 and Hassan 99.

Bengaluru screened a total of 13,91,301 people and reported 292 diagnosed cases between 2020-21 and 2024-25.