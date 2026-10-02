Haryana Police Jobs: To recruit 20,000 police personnel next year, says DGP

Gurugram: Haryana Police plans to recruit 20,000 personnel next year to address a vacancy rate of 26 per cent, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said.
Around 5,500 personnel have been recruited this year, and another 4,000 will be recruited in November, he said.
The state police will spend around Rs 1,300 crore on modernisation and infrastructure over the next two years, Singhal said, adding that the government had allocated Rs 640 crore for police welfare and modernisation this year. The department hoped to receive a similar allocation next year, he said.
Singhal was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Sector 17-18 police station in Sector 17-C.
This year, eight police stations, three police chowkis, nine police buildings and 313 police housing units have been constructed across the state, Singhal said.
Around Rs 50 crore is spent on police welfare annually, he said, adding that construction of two police stations, five police buildings and 565 housing units was underway.
Under the new budget, 11 police stations, five police posts, one police line and 695 housing units will be constructed, he said.
On the rise in extortion cases, Singhal said police would take strict action against those spreading fear among the public. Action was also being taken against gangsters operating from abroad, he said, adding that 25 gangsters had been deported to India over the past two years.
On drug smuggling, the DGP said the highest volume of smuggling was taking place from neighbouring Punjab. An Anti-Narcotics Task Force had been constituted to curb the menace, he said, adding that the Union Home Ministry was also taking the matter seriously.
Singhal said Haryana had 33 women police stations, a CCTV network, the 112 app and Durga Shakti patrol vehicles deployed near schools and colleges to enhance women's safety.
An app offering trip-tracking facilities for working women was also being launched, he said.
On cybercrime, Singhal said that while it posed a new challenge, incidents had declined over the past two years.
Asked about the death of Yuvraj Manchanda, a young man from Delhi, in Gurugram, the DGP said the court had taken cognisance of the matter. An investigation would identify any lapses, and appropriate action would be taken, he said.
During his visit, Singhal also attended programmes on policing, law and order, police welfare and coordination between the police and the public.
He interacted with police personnel and their families at a welfare meeting at the Community Hall in Police Lines, Gurugram. He also held a meeting with the Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers to discuss policing arrangements, law and order, crime control and public safety.
Singhal later interacted with prominent citizens at the Traffic Police Tower. PTI COR
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