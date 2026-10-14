Haryana to rebuild 700 dilapidated government schools, equip 719 model schools with computer labs

The Haryana government will rebuild around 700 dilapidated government school buildings within a year and establish computer laboratories in 719 model schools, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after reviewing the state’s school education infrastructure.
Saini directed the School Education Department to expedite the tendering process and ensure that new buildings meet modern design specifications, provide natural ventilation and have solar systems installed. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and senior department officials attended the review meeting.
Haryana has 14,297 government schools, of which 719 are designated model schools. These include CM-EEE schools, PM SHRI schools and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools, according to the department.
Computer labs in 719 model schools
Saini directed officials to establish an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab with at least 10 computers in each of the 719 model schools within the current year. The Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, known as HARTRON, has been asked to expedite the procurement of computers.
The government is also working on new buildings and repairs, two-way communication systems in schools, filling vacant teaching posts and providing other essential facilities.
Drinking water to be tested in all government schools
The chief minister directed officials to test drinking water quality in all 14,297 government schools and prepare a list of institutions where the water does not meet prescribed standards.
The concerned departments will be asked to take corrective measures, with reverse osmosis (RO) systems to be installed wherever required. Saini also called for permanent solutions to waterlogging on school premises and suggested rainwater harvesting systems.
Volunteer teacher registration portal launched
During the meeting, Saini launched the School Education Department’s Swamsevak Shikshak Registration Portal, which allows retired teachers, ex-servicemen and others associated with education to register as volunteer teachers.
A district-level committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner will assess registrations and select eligible volunteers. A deputy superintendent of police will also be part of the committee, according to the announcement.
The review also covered vacant teaching positions, sanitation arrangements, student safety and the modernisation of school infrastructure.