Haryana to rebuild 700 dilapidated government schools, equip 719 model schools with computer labs

The Haryana government will rebuild around 700 dilapidated government school buildings within a year and establish computer laboratories in 719 model schools, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after reviewing the state’s school education infrastructure.

Saini directed the School Education Department to expedite the tendering process and ensure that new buildings meet modern design specifications, provide natural ventilation and have solar systems installed. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and senior department officials attended the review meeting.

Haryana has 14,297 government schools, of which 719 are designated model schools. These include CM-EEE schools, PM SHRI schools and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools, according to the department.