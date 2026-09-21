Haryana to rebuild 150 schools with ₹400 crore allocation

The Haryana government has identified 150 schools across the state for reconstruction following a survey of school infrastructure, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. The state has allocated ₹400 crore for the construction of new school buildings.
Speaking at a programme in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, Saini said the government had conducted an assessment of schools across Haryana and identified institutions where the existing buildings require reconstruction. The proposed works are aimed at improving the physical infrastructure available to students and creating better learning environments.
The chief minister linked the improvement of school infrastructure with access to quality education, saying that students who receive education in better-equipped schools can contribute to the country's development. He said the youth of Haryana would have an important role in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
The announcement comes alongside a series of development measures discussed by the chief minister during his visit to villages in the constituency. Saini announced ₹21 lakh for development works in Bir Kheri and ₹2 lakh for purchasing books for the village library. He also announced ₹50 lakh for the construction of a community centre in Anthedi, along with beautification works at the local cremation ground.
During his address, Saini also highlighted several other initiatives of the state government. He said colleges have been established at intervals of about 20 kilometres across Haryana, with the stated objective of improving access to higher education.
He further said the government is providing free 2-kilowatt solar panels to families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh. According to him, the initiative has helped eligible households reduce their electricity expenses.
The chief minister also referred to the government's healthcare measures, including free dialysis for kidney patients and treatment benefits of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman scheme.
The announcements were made as part of the state's ongoing month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. During the campaign, government departments have been organising stalls in villages, where residents can raise grievances and submit applications for various welfare schemes.
The reconstruction of the 150 schools will add to the state's ongoing focus on education infrastructure, with the ₹400 crore allocation earmarked specifically for the identified school buildings.