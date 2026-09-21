Haryana to rebuild 150 schools with ₹400 crore allocation

The Haryana government has identified 150 schools across the state for reconstruction following a survey of school infrastructure, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. The state has allocated ₹400 crore for the construction of new school buildings.

Speaking at a programme in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, Saini said the government had conducted an assessment of schools across Haryana and identified institutions where the existing buildings require reconstruction. The proposed works are aimed at improving the physical infrastructure available to students and creating better learning environments.