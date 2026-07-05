Indian Army Recruitment 2026: Haryana to host rallies from July 20

Chandigarh: Haryana will host Indian Army recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme in four phases beginning July 20, with the state government making extensive administrative and logistical arrangements for the exercise.
Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed the preparations at a meeting of the State Steering Committee and directed all departments to work in close coordination with Army authorities to ensure the recruitment process is conducted smoothly, transparently and efficiently.
According to Brigadier R S Chib, Deputy Director General, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO), Ambala, the first recruitment rally will be held at Rohtak from July 20 to July 27 for candidates from Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonipat districts.
The second rally will take place at Bhiwani from September 2 to September 18 for candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari.
The third phase will be organised at Ambala from October 12 to October 25 for candidates from Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Chandigarh.
The final recruitment rally will be conducted at Hisar between January and March 2027 for candidates from Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.
Candidates have been advised to contact their respective Army Recruiting Offices (AROs) for further information.
During the meeting, the chief secretary reviewed arrangements regarding venues, accommodation, security, traffic management, transportation, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities, ambulances, fire safety and other civic amenities.
He directed the concerned deputy commissioners to personally monitor preparations and ensure all arrangements are completed well before the rallies begin.
Regular coordination meetings with the Army Recruitment Organisation were also stressed.
Rastogi also directed that nodal officers be appointed in every district to coordinate with Army authorities and facilitate logistical support.
The meeting also reviewed a proposal to establish "Know Your Armed Forces" corners in government schools across Haryana to encourage more youth to join the military.
The Education Department has been asked to identify space in schools, while the Zonal Recruiting Office will prepare informative displays on career opportunities in the Army.
The chief secretary further directed the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department to develop a digital portal for maintaining a database of Agniveers, including their skills, qualifications, training and experience.
The portal is intended to facilitate employment and skill development opportunities for Agniveers after completion of their four-year tenure in the Armed Forces.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.