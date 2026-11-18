Haryana will expand its school entrepreneurship initiative, the Kushal Business Challenge (KBC), to students in Classes 9 to 12 under its next edition, after the previous cycle reached 1,18,867 students across all 22 districts during the 2025-26 academic year.

The Haryana government released the KBC 2.0 Report 2025-26 on November 17, recording participation from students in government senior secondary schools across the state. The programme, implemented by the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) Cell of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP), is supported by the Udhyam Learning Foundation.

The expansion will be introduced under KBC 3.0. The programme was initially conducted for students in Classes 11 and 12, particularly those enrolled in vocational education streams. The revised coverage will introduce entrepreneurship activities to students from Class 9 onwards.

Under KBC 2.0, students completed a 30-hour curriculum spread across eight weeks. Working in teams, they identified problems in their communities, developed business ideas, conducted market surveys, studied competitors, built prototypes and presented their proposals.

The curriculum follows the People, Planet and Profit (3P) model, which considers social and environmental impact alongside financial viability. It also focuses on creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and resilience.

A total of 23,815 student teams participated in the programme, according to the Haryana Economic Survey 2025-26. The KBC 2.0 report records 23,827 teams. Following evaluation at school, block, district and state levels, 66 teams reached the final stage and received seed funding amounting to more than Rs 73 lakh collectively.

More than 150 mentors, including entrepreneurs, academics and startup professionals, guided the shortlisted teams. Six incubation centres across Haryana are providing continued support to selected ventures.

The programme also trained 66 master trainers and more than 5,000 teachers to guide students through the activities. The KBC Sahayak WhatsApp chatbot and an online portal were introduced to support student onboarding, submissions, mentoring and progress tracking.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda had earlier said the initiative aimed to encourage students to become job creators. “Entrepreneurship should never be seen as a last option. We want students to move from being job seekers to job creators,” he said at the state-level Yuva Startup Mahotsav in January 2026.

Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department Vineet Garg described KBC as an experiential learning initiative in which students apply classroom concepts to practical problems and develop problem-solving skills.

The programme began as a pilot before its formal rollout in October 2024 for Class 11 and 12 students. During the second edition, participating teams developed more than 5,000 business ideas across 1,062 schools, according to earlier reporting.

The Haryana Economic Survey 2025-26 records 2,03,557 students enrolled in vocational education across Classes 9 to 12 in 1,398 government schools during the academic year. The expansion of KBC will bring entrepreneurship activities to a wider group of students within this school-level vocational education network.