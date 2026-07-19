Haryana to expand vocational education, introduce AI and FinTech in government schools

Haryana is set to significantly expand vocational education in government schools, with plans to extend skill-based learning to 60% of secondary students during the 2026-27 academic year. The state will also introduce emerging subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech) as part of efforts to make students industry-ready.

The expansion is part of Haryana's broader strategy to align school education with evolving industry demands and the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state currently offers vocational education to around one-third of secondary students and aims to nearly double its reach over the next academic year.

Officials said new-age courses in AI and FinTech will complement existing vocational subjects, equipping students with future-ready skills and improving their employability. The initiative also seeks to strengthen industry linkages by providing students with practical exposure and hands-on learning opportunities.

The vocational education programme will continue to be implemented in partnership with industry and training providers, with a focus on enhancing students' technical competencies while supporting higher education and career pathways.

The move comes as several states expand skill-based education in schools to bridge the gap between classroom learning and workforce requirements, reflecting a growing emphasis on multidisciplinary and technology-driven education under NEP 2020.