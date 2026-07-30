Haryana to develop as global education hub; 2 lakh youth to get AI-linked skills training

ITIs will also be opened at the block level. Of the state's 143 blocks, 117 already have functioning ITIs. New institutes will be established at Jhojhu Kalan, Kari Rupa and Rankauli in Charkhi Dadri district, and at Pillukhera. The Women's ITI at Narnaul is being upgraded, while construction of ITIs is underway at Barwala in Panchkula district, Basantpur in Kurukshetra district and Nalvi Khurd.