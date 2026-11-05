Haryana to deploy 122 counsellors across 200 government schools under SAATH mental health project

Haryana has launched the SAATH project, a school-based mental health initiative covering 200 government schools, to identify and address psychological difficulties among students in Classes 6 to 12.

The programme will bring together the Health and School Education departments, teachers, parents, student volunteers, counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists. Its focus areas include examination anxiety, depression, bullying, social isolation, excessive screen use and substance-use risks.

Additional Chief Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Sumita Misra outlined the initiative. The programme follows concerns over student behaviour and safety in schools, including a recent incident in Panchkula in which an eight-year-old student allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl inside a classroom.