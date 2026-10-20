Haryana to bring block education officers under online transfer policy

The Haryana Education Department has initiated preparations to bring Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Deputy DEOs) under the government's Model Online Transfer Policy. The move will extend the online transfer system to these administrative positions in the school education department, which already covers primary, trained graduate and postgraduate teachers.

According to a report by The Tribune, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has directed District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to submit details of sanctioned and filled posts of BEOs and Deputy DEOs. The information will help the department prepare for the implementation of the transfer policy through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal.