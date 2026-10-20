Haryana to bring block education officers under online transfer policy

The Haryana Education Department has initiated preparations to bring Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Deputy DEOs) under the government's Model Online Transfer Policy. The move will extend the online transfer system to these administrative positions in the school education department, which already covers primary, trained graduate and postgraduate teachers.
According to a report by The Tribune, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has directed District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to submit details of sanctioned and filled posts of BEOs and Deputy DEOs. The information will help the department prepare for the implementation of the transfer policy through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal.
The department is also seeking to address discrepancies between the data available on the HRMS and the Management Information System (MIS). Accurate information on the number of sanctioned, occupied and vacant posts is required to facilitate the implementation of the online transfer process.
The Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, Gurugram, along with district-level education officers, has also been asked to provide the required information to support the rollout.
Rohtas Verma, District Education Officer of Karnal, told The Tribune that the district had submitted the details sought by the authorities. He also noted that integrating the transfer policy with the HRMS portal is expected to reduce manual intervention in the process.
The Model Online Transfer Policy is intended to provide a structured system for transfers across eligible government employee cadres. Haryana notified the 2026 version of the policy in June, introducing a revised framework for determining employee rankings for transfer and posting purposes.
Satpal Sindhu, state president of the Haryana State Lecturer Association (HSLA), welcomed the proposed inclusion of BEOs and Deputy DEOs. He also called on the government to expedite the online transfer process for teachers who, he said, had been waiting for transfers for the past four years.
The department's current exercise focuses on collecting and reconciling staff-position data ahead of the planned implementation. Further details on the schedule and operational arrangements for transfers involving BEOs and Deputy DEOs are subject to announcements from the authorities.