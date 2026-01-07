Haryana deserves at least co-host status for 2030 Commonwealth Games: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday said Haryana, the sporting powerhouse of the nation, should at least be made the co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Gujarat's Ahmedabad was officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in November.

The Rohtak MP said the state that brings 50 per cent of medals to India from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics, has been ignored. "In the last four Olympics, Haryana athletes won more than half of the country's total medals. In the last Olympics, approximately 25 per cent of the athletes were from Haryana. We are proud that since 2006, Haryana has contributed 50 per cent of the medals and 25 per cent of the athletes in all the Games, including the Olympics," he said, speaking to reporters here.