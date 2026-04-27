Haryana sets up women empowerment panel as Assembly passes key resolution

He mentioned the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023, aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies. The Chief Minister said that while the law was initially expected to be implemented by 2034, efforts are being made to advance its implementation to 2029. He also referred to the special session of Parliament held in April to advance this historic legislation and strengthen women’s representation in legislative bodies.