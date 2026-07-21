Haryana sets countdown for major AYUSH projects; Hisar College to open by Aug 15

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided the deadlines for its flagship AYUSH projects, with August 15 fixed for the inauguration of the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Hisar.
The government has further fixed March 2027 for the commissioning of the Government Unani College and Hospital at Akera (Nuh).
The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and AYUSH, Sumita Misra, who directed all executing agencies to complete pending works within fixed timelines and ensure that hospitals become operational without delay.
For the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Mayyar in Hisar, officials apprised that OPD services have already begun.
The meeting stressed that construction, procurement of equipment and staffing must move simultaneously so that public healthcare services are not delayed after completion of civil works.
Departments have also been directed to procure medical equipment during the construction phase itself and obtain early approval for staff recruitment so that the hospital is ready to serve patients from day one.
The meeting also reviewed the Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura, Ambala, where revised structural designs have been completed following technical modifications.
Fresh tenders will be invited by July 31, with work orders expected to be issued by August 31, paving the way for accelerated construction, the officials said.
An AYUSH Wellness Centre was also proposed at Baba Kheta Nath Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Pattikara (Narnaul) and the Public Works Department was directed to complete all tender-related formalities by August 15 and to begin the construction at the earliest.
The AYUSH Department will also issue a statewide advisory encouraging industries to adopt Yoga breaks for employees as part of workplace wellness initiatives.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.