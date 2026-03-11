Haryana selects 250 schools under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India ​

Chandigarh: Haryana has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening government school education by completing the selection of all 250 schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, with institutions being developed as green campuses equipped with modern learning infrastructure and digital classrooms. ​

The achievement positions the state among the leading performers in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reflecting Haryana’s commitment to transforming government schools into future-ready centres of excellence. ​

Chairing a review meeting on the financial and academic progress of the scheme here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation and appreciated the state’s transparent and accountable approach to fund utilisation. ​