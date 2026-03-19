Haryana rights panel seeks report on girls forced to perform squat punishment

The rights commission order highlighted that the responsibility of nurturing children lies not only with parents but also with school authorities. “Positive and child-centric disciplinary practices must focus on empathy, guidance, and non-violent correction.”

Prima facie, the allegations indicate a violation of the fundamental human rights of the students, particularly the right to dignity, which forms an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution, observed the Commission.

The human rights body, which listed the case for the next hearing on May 12, has questioned the Superintendent of Police regarding whether any complaint or FIR has been registered, the status of the investigation and the applicability of provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act.