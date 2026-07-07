Haryana Police comes to the aid of 18 HTET aspirants

Chandigarh: Haryana Police helped 18 candidates reach their examination centres on time during the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2026 after responding to emergency calls through its Dial-112 service, officials said on Tuesday.
The assistance was provided on the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who had instructed the police to ensure that no candidate missed the examination due to transport problems or other emergencies.
The examination was held on July 4 and 5 under tight security and traffic arrangements across the state.
According to the police, Dial-112 teams responded to 18 emergency cases involving traffic congestion, vehicle breakdowns, road accidents, candidates boarding the wrong bus, losing their way and a lack of transport.
Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) teams rushed to the locations and transported the candidates to their examination centres on time.
Among the cases, a candidate named Nisha was taken from Ratia Bus Stand in Fatehabad to Manohar Memorial College after she failed to find transport.
In Bhiwani, Urmila Devi was escorted from the New Bus Stand to Maharaja Nimpal College after seeking emergency help.
In Hisar, candidate Divya met with a road accident while travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler. After receiving the alert, the ERV team reached the spot and took her to the examination centre at Gangwa, enabling her to appear for the test.
In Jhajjar, another candidate named Nisha boarded the wrong bus and reached Beri instead of her destination. The police transported her to Sanskaram Public School at Khatiwas before the examination began.
In Rohtak, Dial-112 personnel helped candidate Sweety reach Kishori College from Nehru Ram College, while in Gurugram, candidate Amrita was taken from Sector-21 HUDA Market to her examination centre in DLF Phase-2 after she sought assistance.
Director General of Police Ajay Singhal praised the Dial-112 teams and police personnel deployed for examination duty, saying they implemented the chief minister's directions with sensitivity and dedication.
He said the role of Haryana Police was not limited to maintaining law and order but also included helping citizens in times of need.
Assisting candidates in reaching their examination centres on time reflected the force's commitment to citizen-centric policing, he added.
Singhal said every examination represented years of hard work, and timely police assistance helped protect the future of young aspirants.
He added that Dial-112 had emerged as a trusted emergency service in the state, and Haryana Police would continue to work with its motto of "Sewa, Suraksha and Sehyog".
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.