Chief Minister highlights efforts to modernise Agriculture in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance farmers' income, the state government is continuously making efforts to connect farmers with modern agricultural technologies, new markets and global opportunities.



Giving a fresh momentum to this 'Go Global' approach, Haryana's Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will now be able to explore farming and agribusiness opportunities in Tanzania, Kenya and other African countries.

In the presence of the Chief Minister at Morni in Panchkula district, an agreement was signed between MDH and six Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) of Haryana. The initiative, being implemented by the Department of Foreign Cooperation and the Horticulture Department, aims to connect farmers with global markets, enhance their income and create new opportunities in the agriculture sector.



The Chief Minister said that in this year's Budget, the government had announced the development of the Morni region. In line with that announcement, the MoU has been signed today to promote natural farming in the area. He assured that farmers adopting natural farming would be compensated in case of any losses. In addition, the company will offer farmers practising natural farming a price that is 10 percent higher than the prevailing market rate. He said that the government's target is to initiate natural farming on approximately 4,000 acres in the first phase, according to a release.