Haryana ITI Third Merit List 2026 Today: Instructions to check selection status

The admission authority will conduct the 4th round of counselling from August 14 onwards. The editing of choices or college preferences shall be unlocked for all registered candidates who did not get a seat or are waiting for a better allotment.

The fourth merit cum selection list will be published on August 18. This will be the last round of counselling for ITI admission in Haryana. Students participating in the fourth round must make check the vacant seats details before procedding with editing or filling the choices.