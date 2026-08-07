Haryana ITI Third Merit List 2026 Today: Instructions to check selection status

The Skill Development & Industrial Training Department of Haryana will release the ITI Admission 2026 third merit list today, August 7. The official release time has not been confirmed, but it can be expected anytime before 6 or 7 PM. Selected candidates as per the Haryana ITI third merit list 2026 must complete physical document verification at the selected college by August 11 and complete the fee payment process by August 12.
Here are the important instructions to check the merit list -
The merit list will be published at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
After opening the website, click on the 'Know your Result' option available on the homepage
Enter the 'Registration ID' and 'Name of the Candidate'
Select merit list as 'Third Merit List'
Click on the 'Go' button and your merit status will open on the screen
Download the merit status or seat allotment letter in PDF format and proceed with the physical reporting process
The seat will be confirmed at the allotted colleges only after the document verification. The candidates must carry their Class 10 certificate along with category/ caste certificate and Transfer Certificate (TC). The college will verify all the documents and confirm the allotment. Only these candidates must deposit the fee.
The admission authority will conduct the 4th round of counselling from August 14 onwards. The editing of choices or college preferences shall be unlocked for all registered candidates who did not get a seat or are waiting for a better allotment.
The fourth merit cum selection list will be published on August 18. This will be the last round of counselling for ITI admission in Haryana. Students participating in the fourth round must make check the vacant seats details before procedding with editing or filling the choices.